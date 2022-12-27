Scott Pioli reacts to Broncos firing HC Nathaniel Hackett
NFL Network's Scott Pioli reacts to the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL Network's Scott Pioli reacts to the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career. Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing [more]
We might see Jerod Mayo's name come up quite a bit when discussing the NFL head coach positions that open between now and the end of the playoffs.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert will make their first playoff appearances after Chargers clinch a berth with 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the league on Tuesday and NFL Twitter is buzzing with sadness, gratitude and praise.
The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended Los Angeles safety Derwin James for a vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
Hackett is a UC Davis alum, but his tenure as head coach in Denver is now one of the shortest in history.
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one year with the team. CBS Sports HQ Contributor Ryan Harris joined CBS News' Debra Alfarone to discuss the firing plus the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful McCoy can clear concussion protocol so he can start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.