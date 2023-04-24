Scott Pioli, Marc Ross react to Aaron Rodgers trade from front-office perspective
NFL Network's Scott Pioli, Marc Ross react to Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers trade from front-office perspective.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
