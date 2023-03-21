Scott Pioli on Lamar Jackson contract situation, Bears roster improvement in free agency

Tide Illustrated
Alabama head coach Nick Saban said freshman defensive back Tony Micthell was "suspended from all team activities" until Alabama gets more information regarding his arrest during his Monday press conference. "Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," Saban said. According to the Holmes County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, Mitchell and Christophre Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, were arrested with "a significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."