Scott Pioli: I felt incredible energy with Mike Tomlin at Steelers training camp
NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "GMFB" to discuss all things around the league. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "GMFB" to discuss all things around the league. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have to wait a little longer to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence in action.
Connor Lew will commit on Aug. 5. Where will he play college football?
The Jaguars won’t be playing their starting quarterback in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday that Trevor Lawrence will be an observer for the team’s preseason opener. Jake Luton will get the start against the Raiders with Kyle Sloter also available to take snaps. C.J. Beathard is [more]
Raiders OG Lester Cotton: O-line is told every day that starting spots aren't guaranteed
Clemson football added one 'boomerang' transfer and lost none of the 109 players who went through spring practice.
Maria Schneider discusses, among other things, the relevance of Nikolas Cruz's sister possibly testifying.
Mitch Trubisky compared playing one year in Buffalo versus the four seasons he played with the Bears.
One of the more common questions raised in response to Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games flows from a fairly obvious set of comparisons. How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre [more]
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $7.64 billion.
ESPN National Recruiting Director Tom Luginbill details why Arch Manning dropped from No. 1 behind Malachi Nelson in the recruiting ratings.
“The league should be ashamed of themselves,” one person tweeted.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting accustomed to the toughness of #Chiefs training camp practices.
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin revealed that Deebo Samuel truly wanted out of San Francisco upon his trade request this spring and that he's deserving of even more than the $73 million contract extension he received.
Here's a look at six legit WR options if the Cowboys want to test free agency, along with the obligatory don't-do-it option that has to be mentioned. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had a certain habit in massages that became a key piece of evidence in Sue L. Robinson's suspension decision.
If Teven Jenkins doesn't fit the Bears' long-term plans, there's no reason for him to be in Chicago regardless of his talent or potential.
Watch Tom Brady deliver a beautiful deep throw to a diving Scotty Miller during Monday's training camp practice
Team speed kills. Tyler has an attitude problem. Lamb is a vacuum. Could Clark play in 2022? Get a look at Day 6's best highlights and read what to takeaway from it all. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bears have engaged in trade discussions involving OT Teven Jenkins. But should the team consider trading him?
Doug Pederson has no interest in being coy. Among Meyer’s many missteps: having rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew; allowing Tim Tebow to try to resurrect his playing career as a tight end; and believing motivational gimmicks would inspire professional athletes, many of them millionaires. Long before Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, the three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach had lost the locker room.