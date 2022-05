Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The Brazilian Air Force has decided to cut its order for Embraer SA's KB-390 military cargo planes to 15 aircraft from 22 previously, according to a report from local newspaper O Globo on Monday. Lieutenant-Brigadier General Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said the Air Force will further reduce its order due to budget unpredictability, according to the report. "We can't afford it in the short term," O Globo quoted him as saying.