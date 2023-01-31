Scott Pioli explains how organizations benefit from knowledge learned at Reese's Senior Bowl
NFL Network's Scott Pioli explains the NFL's "Third-Quarterback" rule, how organizations benefit from knowledge learned at Reese's Senior Bowl, and more.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship.
Aftab Pureval’s hype video was cringeworthy, and his potshot about the paternity of Kansas City’s quarterback should be beneath anyone.
Coach Deion Sanders is expected to sign another top recruit Wednesday, capping a whirlwind recruiting spree for him at Colorado.
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job. Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third [more]
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
At a time when, once again, there’s talk of Tom Brady potentially (and finally) joining the 49ers, anything Brady has to say about the team he grew up rooting for becomes very relevant. On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady addressed the 49ers’ predicament against the Eagles, given the injuries to their [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
The Jets would like to not only add a veteran quarterback, which would be pricey, but shore up their offensive line, too.
Linebacker Willie Gay was one of a handful of Chiefs players to leave the AFC Championship Game with an injury and early word on his outlook for the Super Bowl is positive. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests to determine the severity of Gay’s shoulder injury were encouraging. That’s left him feeling optimistic about [more]