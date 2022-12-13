Scott Pioli on who deserves the credit for QB Brock Purdy's success in Week 14
NFL Network's Scott Pioli on who deserves the credit for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's success in Week 14 and more.
Deebo Samuel issued a public apology to the cameraman he stepped over on Sunday.
The 49ers are calling quarterback Brock Purdy “day to day” with an oblique/rib issue. They listed him as limited in Monday’s estimated practice report. Purdy vowed after the win over the Bucs to be “ready to roll” for Thursday Night Football. If he is unable to play this week, veteran backup Josh Johnson would become [more]
The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season. In the aftermath of Sunday’s humbling 35-7 road loss at San Francisco, coach Todd Bowles declared it’s time for his players to “decide what kind of team we want to be.”
Here are five critical stats that tell the story of the Philadelphia Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
The Patriots could have aired it out on Monday night to stick it to Arizona DC Vance Joseph. But as Phil Perry writes, the offense seems committed to a low-risk approach that won't lose them games -- yet leaves little margin for error.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Not only did the 49ers send a message in their dominant win against the Buccaneers, but George Kittle made history in the process.