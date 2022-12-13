Scott Pioli on who deserves the credit for QB Brock Purdy's success in Week 14

Associated Press

The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season. In the aftermath of Sunday’s humbling 35-7 road loss at San Francisco, coach Todd Bowles declared it’s time for his players to “decide what kind of team we want to be.”