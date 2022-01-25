Scott Pioli: Anything less than Super Bowl for Rams would be disappointment
- Scott PioliAmerican football player and executive
NFL Network's Scott Pioli says anything less than a Super Bowl for Rams would be a disappointment. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network