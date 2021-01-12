Scott Parker hits out at ‘scandalous’ decision to rearrange Spurs vs Fulham at short notice

Fulham boss Scott Parker (PA)

Scott Parker has labelled the decision to rearrange Fulham’s match with Tottenham as “scandalous”.

The Cottagers were preparing to play Chelsea on Friday evening before the match between Aston Villa and Spurs was postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the Midlands club.

The Premier League then decided to slot the Tottenham vs Fulham fixture, postponed last month at hours’ notice after their own outbreak, in its place.

Parker has been left bitterly disappointed by the move hinting that he would have rotated his squad more for the FA Cup tie with QPR on Saturday had he known they would be playing again on Wednesday.

“To confirm that on Monday morning is scandalous,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "You're constantly working out well in advance.

"The decisions I would have made with QPR, or the players who are just coming back.

“We've had it tough with Covid. That's quickly changing Monday morning. It's madness really.”

