Scott McTominay's Euro 2024 heartbreak as Scotland bow out of tournament

Scotland's Euro 2024 dreams came to a dramatic end as they fell to a devastating 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

Steve Clarke's squad were unable to write their own destiny, and instead had to suffer the same fate as their predecessors, after once again failing to make it out of a group stage at a major tournament. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was among those players forced to feel the heartbreak - unable to make an impact against Marco Rossi's Hungary side.

The Scots looked set to end the game on a 0-0 draw, keeping their European dreams alive but slim, until a 100th minute goal from Kevin Csoboth shattered their chances of qualifying as one of the top 3rd place teams.

McTominay, who opened the scoreline of Scotland's last game against Switzerland, was this time unable to find the back of the net. He made little impact on the pitch - while his team failed to register a single shot in the first half - and looked nothing like the confident playmaker that usually dons a Red Devils shirt.

The player was, however, shown his second yellow card against Hungary, meaning if his team had qualified they would've been without him in the round of 16.

Despite failing to impress in Scotland's final game of the tournament, McTominay was able to play every minute of his country's campaign and remained the only Scotsman to score in Germany.

Scotland's early exit from the tournament was confirmed as the final whistle blew in Stuttgart - with the team sitting at the bottom of Group A on just one point. Meanwhile, the Hungarians will wait to learn their future in the tournament, relying on results elsewhere to guarantee their spot in the round of 16.