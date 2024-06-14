Scott McTominay returns to Scotland XI for Euro 2024 opener vs Germany

Manchester United star Scott McTominay starts for Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

There is less than an hour until kick-off and team news is hot off the press.

Scotland XI: Gunn, Ralston, Hendry, Porteous, Tierney, Robertson, Christie, McGregor, McTominay, McGinn, Adams.

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz.

McTominay missed both of Scotland’s warm-up matches for Euro 2024, but he has been selected in midfield over Billy Gilmour.

The United midfielder was Scotland’s top scorer during the qualifiers, so he will be aiming to provide a goalscoring threat tonight against the hosts.

The opening ceremony will begin soon as a tribute to Franz Beckenbauer before some musical guests.

