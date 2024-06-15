Scott McTominay puts in solid shift for Scotland despite embarrassing loss

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay put in a decent shift on a tough night for Scotland.

The opening game of Euro 2024 offered so much promise for the Scottish but that hope was extinguished in nine first half minutes, when they conceded two quick goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

The night went from bad to worse as they conceded a penalty after a VAR review and a straight red for Ryan Porteous for a late, wild tackle in the box.

The Scots were much more resolute in the second half and defended admirably with ten men but eventually caved, conceding two more goals. They did snatch one back through an Antonio Rudiger own goal.

The Tartan army had little to sing about as they had one shot to Germany’s 20 and none on target. They also only had 27% of the ball.

McTominay hardly at his best night but did work hard for his team from a deeper midfield role. He was given a score of 6.7 for his performance from Sofascore.

The 27 year old had 35 touches of the ball on a night when it was tough for Scotland to even enter Germany’s half never mind string any sort of long passing chain together.

He completed 12 out of his 17 passes for a passing accuracy of 71% and completed the one long ball that he attempted in the match.

He crossed the ball three times with a Scotsman getting on the other end once as he was responsible for taking most of his side’s free kicks throughout the evening.

As you would expect from the opponent and game context, he had much work to do defensively, winning six out of his nine ground duels and winning one out of his two aerial battles.

The United academy product also made two clearances and had one blocked shot. He made two interceptions and completed three successful tackles.

Scotland must dust themselves down when they take on Switzerland on Wednesday night, in what already feels like a must-win game if they are to continue their European adventure.





