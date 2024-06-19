Scott McTominay pushes Scotland towards Euro 2024 knockout stages

Scotland must beat Hungary to book a place in the European Championship knockout rounds.

Steve Clarke needed a reaction from his players after losing 5-1 to Germany in the tournament’s opening match.

A goal from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay gave Scotland a dream start, but the Tartan Army couldn’t hold onto their lead.

McTominay’s shot in the 13th minute deflected in by Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

Anthony Ralston played a stray back-pass to former Liverpool and Stoke City forward Xherdan Shaqiri, who made no mistake finding the back of the net. It was a magical finish from the 32-year-old.

Scotland battled on to secure a point as the game finished 1-1. They must beat Hungary in their next game to secure a place in the next round.

McTominay keeps Scotland’s Euro 2024 dream alive

The United star performed well on the night, after a non-existent display against the hosts. He made two important defensive headers early on and gave Scotland the lead they craved.

McTominay was Scotland’s biggest threat.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Scott McTominay pushes Scotland towards Euro 2024 knockout stages

Jun 19 2024, 22:33

INEOS urged to use £190k p/w ace in player-plus-cash deal for target who’s ‘super keen’ on joining United

Jun 19 2024, 21:52

Video: Scott McTominay scores Scotland’s sixth-ever Euros goal with early opener vs Switzerland

Jun 19 2024, 20:27