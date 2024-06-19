Scott McTominay keeps Scotlands’s Euro 2024’s hopes alive with crucial goal vs. Switzerland



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay scored Scotland’s only goal in their second group-stage match of Euro 2024 against Switzerland.

Scotland found themselves at the end of a 5-1 hammering on the opening day of the tournament but Steve Clarke’s men quickly got over it to clinch a big result vs. Switzerland, who were undoubtedly the favourites.

In the 13th minute, McTominay connected with a cut-back cross from inside the box and produced a powerful shot that hit Fabian Schar on its way into the back of the net.

Scotland’s lead did not last for long as Xherdan Shaqiri restored parity less than 15 minutes later.

Both sides had sights of goal but neither could breach the opponent’s defence. Towards the end, Scotland were the most aggressive team and looked like they would run out winners. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

However, The Tartan Army can take plenty of positives from their performance and the fact that they still have a chance to advance to the knockout stages, provided they can beat Hungary on Sunday and hope that Germany will get something against Switzerland.

During the time he was on the pitch, McTominay registered two shots. One was on-target, for his goal. The other didn’t require Yann Sommer to swing into action.

The United midfielder registered 43 touches of the ball and successfully delivered 14 of the 20 passes he attempted. Two of his passes were key passes.

He drew in one foul from Switzerland and also made three clearances.

McTominay had one interception to his name. He won one of the two aerial duels he delved into and two of the four aerial duels he was required to contest.

The Carrington academy graduate didn’t embark on any dribble nor tried to ping a long ball. Three of the five crosses he tried to find his teammates with connected successfully.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

If Scotland are to sink Hungary, they will almost certainly need their talisman, McTominay, to be at his best.







