Scott McTominay’s 50th Scotland cap was one to forget

Steve Clarke’s Scotland side were utterly outclassed by Germany in the Euro 2024 opener at the Allianz Arena. They face an uphill climb to qualify for the knockout phase.

Germany made it look easy as they cruised to a 5-1 win over Scotland on Friday night. The Scots conceded three goals in the first half to set them miles behind at half-time.

There was no way back for Scotland as Germany continued to cause them problems. An own goal from Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger came as a mere consolation.

The Scots lost Ryan Porteous for a studs-up challenge on former Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who was lucky to escape the challenge without a career-ending injury.

Germany looked good against a much weaker side. It’s still too soon to say whether the hosts will be winning a record fourth European Championship triumph.

The Scots next play Switzerland on Wednesday.

50th cap for Scott McTominay

Embed from Getty Images

Although it was a milestone appearance (50th) for McTominay in a Scotland shirt, the result means it will be a night the United midfielder will want to forget.

Scotland were outclassed by the Germans and McTominay was unable to have an impact on the game.

McTominay played the full match and touched the ball 34 times, which explains why he had little influence on the game.

He made 12 successful passes, with a 71% pass success rate, and crossed the ball three times – losing possession nine times.

The Scotland star made two clearances, three tackles and two interceptions in a game that saw Germany dominate possession.

Stats and graphic via SofaScore

