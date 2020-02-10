Scott Linehan returning to coaching as LSU’s passing game coordinator

Scott Linehan is returning to the coaching ranks.

LSU is hiring Linehan as its new passing game coordinator, Bruce Feldman of FOX reports.

Linehan, 56, sat out the 2019 season after the Cowboys fired him a year ago.

He spent five seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator after one season as passing game coordinator.

Linehan spent 13 years in the college ranks before beginning his NFL coaching career. He has worked for the Vikings, Dolphins, Rams and Lions as well as the Cowboys.

His last college job came in 2001 when he served as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Louisville.

Linehan was the Rams’ head coach from 2006-08.