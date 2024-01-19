Scott Laughton with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/18/2024
Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/18/2024
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
The Warriors' Wednesday matchup with the Jazz was the first game postponed in light of the tragedy.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
The Cowboys need a better coach, a better playoff coach. Bill Belichick just happens to be both.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.