Scott Laughton credits longtime skating coach Dawn Braid for NHL rebirth

After spending nearly the entire 2016-17 campaign at Lehigh Valley, Flyers center Scott Laughton looks like a whole different player this season. But the demotion and time spent in the minor leagues aren't the only reasons behind his NHL rebirth.

Laughton also became a far better skater.

Through eight games, Laughton has two goals and one assist with a plus-one rating – hardly the kind of numbers that typically garner a lot of attention. However, the former first-pick is centering a quality fourth line for the Flyers, a grouping that has been strong in its own end while also generating impressive offensive opportunities at the other. Laughton leads the club's forwards in shorthanded time on ice as well, playing a huge role in a penalty-killing unit that's managed to ward off all but one of the last 13 power plays it's faced.

The difference is apparent, and Laughton knows it, too. Some of that comes with age and experience – he's only 23, with 117 NHL games under his belt. Yet Laughton directs much of the credit for his growth on the ice to his longtime skating coach, Dawn Braid.

"Worked with the same skating coach I have been for the last six, seven years," Laughton said Friday of his offseason regimen. "She actually just got hired with Arizona. She was a skating coach there.

"I've been working with her. I did a lot of tight edges, a lot of tight work, and I did a lot of crossovers to try and develop speed. I think everything kind of comes together though - your off-ice training combined with that - and just getting stronger as I get older. I'm getting older and coming into my body."

A former figure skater, Braid was named the Coyotes' skating coach in August of 2016, become the NHL's first full-time female coach in the process. From the sound of things, the hiring was long overdue.