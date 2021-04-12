Scott has idea of reception awaiting Masters champion Matsuyama

Andrew Both
·2 min read
The Masters
By Andrew Both

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Adam Scott vividly remembers the reception he received in Japan after winning the Masters eight years ago, so the Australian has an inkling of what Hideki Matsuyama has in store when he returns home wearing the champion's green jacket.

Scott, a team-mate of Matsuyama's on four International teams for the Presidents Cup, was delighted to see the 29-year-old win the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday to become Japan's first male major champion.

"I took the green jacket over there (to Japan) and it was an incredible response I got, so I can only imagine what Hideki will experience," Scott said after finishing 54th, last among those who made the cut.

Matsuyama carried the weight of his nation's expectations on his broad shoulders, surviving some nervous moments late before securing a famous one-shot victory.

"I felt sorry for him last night because I think it was probably one of the hardest sleeps he's ever had," said another Masters champion, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Scott and Schwartzel both offered some insight into Matsuyama's character, based on their Presidents Cup experiences together.

"I think he probably knows a little more English than he lets on, but it's easy for him to kind of put the blinkers on and really not get distracted by much noise," Scott said.

"I think he's quite an intense character, actually, even though we don't really see that, obsessive about his game."

Added Schwartzel: "When I won the green jacket, he was low amateur, so he was sitting next to me when I was at presentation.

"He's shown us all over the last 10 years that he's been out here that when he gets going, he's a guy that feeds off confidence.

"I think he can get down on himself when he starts playing badly. He sets high expectations."

Expectations that were more than met this week.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama seizes control at Augusta

    Hideki Matsuyama takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday at the Masters after a brilliant second nine.

  • Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket

    Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. Ten years after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy Sunday with a victory in the Masters to become the first Japanese winner of the green jacket. Matsuyama closed with a 1-over 73 and a one-shot victory that was only close at the end, and never seriously in doubt after Xander Schauffele’s late charge ended with a triple bogey on the par-3 16th.

  • Justin Rose fades away but leaves his mark on Augusta thanks to 11 magical holes

    He battled to the final hole but the truth is, in the end, it felt like too much of a battle. After that sensational opening round of 65, when he went nine-under for his last 11 holes, the final three rounds of the 2021 Masters were a grind for Justin Rose. The 2013 US Open champion did valiantly to hang in there for as long as he did. Some of his saves on the back nine on Saturday, in particular, were spectacular. But with Hideki Matsuyama relentless in his quest to become the first Japanese man to win a major, and Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele also pulling clear, grinding out pars was never going to cut it. Ultimately, Rose could not manage even that. His final round of 74 for seventh place overall felt a tad harsh considering he had led the tournament for two and a half rounds. But it was a fair reflection of the way he played overall. Those 11 holes on Thursday aside - and remember, he produced them on the toughest day of the week, a day on which only two other players broke 70 - Rose's game was not as solid as when he finished runner-up in 2015 and 2017. Nor was it fair to expect it to be. Rose arrived at this Masters without any sort of form, having pulled out of last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury. He prepared for the challenge by ‘visualising’ rounds of Augusta in his head while sitting in his trophy room at home. Considering that build-up, the fact that he managed a sixth Masters career top-10 finish this year was nothing short of remarkable. A bogey at the first, where he missed the green with his approach but was unable to produce another heroic up-and-down, was a flavour of things to come as the Englishman began to slip down the leaderboard. Although he bounced straight back with a birdie at the par-five second, further bogeys at three, five and nine, saw Rose go out in 38. And with the dream of a green jacket dying for another year, he seemed to lose heart. He briefly got back to five-under par with a birdie at 13 but by now he was eight shots behind Matsuyama and well out of contention. Bogeys at 15 and 16 were the final nail in the coffin, although he did manage to finish with a final birdie at 18, a long putt from 46 feet, which he followed down to the hole, drawing appreciative applause from the patrons. It must have felt bittersweet. Rose smiled broadly and doffed his cap. But he would have been hoping for so much more at the start of the day. "Weirdly today I felt I played better than I had all week," he told Sky Sports afterwards. "But the putter went a little cold. It was the kind of day you needed to make a bit of momentum with the blade. Maybe I'd ridden my luck a bit yesterday." Still, it was a hugely encouraging week given where he began it. "Yes, this is a confidence boost," he agreed. "I mean, there are still parts of my game I'm not happy with. But plenty of evidence that things are moving in the right direction and I love competing in these tournaments." Where one Briton departed with a bit of a sour taste, another up-and-coming star left with a hop and a skip. Bob MacIntyre’s debut Masters was nothing short of sensational and it ended with a flourish. A birdie on 18 for a level-par final round of 72 to finish on two-under for the tournament and a share of 12th place.

  • Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters

    A complete list of the golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win the 2021 Masters Tournament.

  • Who is Will Zalatoris, the guy near the top of the Masters leaderboard?

    Who's Will Zalatoris, the rookie who reached the weekend tied for second place at the Masters?

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Did you know one Masters golf champion was buried in his green jacket? Here are 6 facts

    How it all started, who makes them, what it means. Those questions are more are answered here.

  • 2021 Masters prize money: Here’s a breakdown of how much money players can win

    What's at stake at the 2021 Masters? Here's a look at Sunday's payout.

  • Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters to become Japan's first male major champion

    Oliver Brown: Japan's reticent superstar finds peace inside the ropes to conquer Augusta Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele challenged but Matsuyama held his nerve Matsuyama survived a brief crisis after finding water on the par five 15th Schauffele's hopes were dashed with triple-bogey at par three 16th As the rising sun hit his land, so Hideki Matsuyama delivered his golf-obsessed country the Masters title for which they have long craved. No longer does Japan have to bemoan its missing male major. For the first time, an Asian champion got to don the green jacket. Ten years after Matsuyama was in the Butler Cabin as the leading amateur, he returned to claim the most coveted garment in his sport. The former world No 2 at last fulfilled the promise that had long marked him out as Japan’s chosen one. It was a huge burden he has carried and for that fact alone he is so fully deserving of his immortality. History is invariably hard-earned and, after being six shots ahead with seven to play, Matsuyama only scraped by the whisker of one shot over the impressive American debutant Will Zalatoris. In truth, it was a long whisker. Matsuyama knew a bogey up the 18th was enough and he duly relied on the cushion, splashing out of the greenside bunker and two-putting for a 73 and a 10-under total. “I thought about my country and my family all the way around,” Matsuyama said. “My nerves really didn't start on the second nine - they were there right from the start, right to the very last putt. Hopefully I'll be a pioneer in this for many other Japanese. I'm glad to be able to open the floodgates and many more will follow." What this extraordinary success will mean to the 29-year-old’s nation and, indeed, his continent will remain unquantifiable until the excitement dies down, but suffice to say those who did arise at 3.40am Tokyo time had the most thrilling early morning. This was a triumph forged in Matsuyama’s absurd brilliance after the Saturday rain delay when he played his next seven holes in six-under. England’s long-time leader, Justin Rose, lost his advantage in that devastating burst and never recovered, eventually finishing in seventh on five-under after a 74.

  • Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from Tom Brady

    Cell phones are almost entirely forbidden at Augusta National, so imagine Tony Finau’s surprise Saturday when he got told during a weather delay that someone wanted to talk with him. Here’s what happened: Play was suspended around 4 p.m. because of dangerous weather in the area, and Finau went to the caddie house to wait for the resumption of play. Dunne approached Finau and said, “somebody wants to talk to you.”

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

