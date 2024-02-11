Scott Huff leaving Alabama football for Seattle Seahawks, too | Report

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer is going to need to find himself a new offensive line coach, too.

Scott Huff, who joined the Crimson Tide with DeBoer from Washington, is finalizing a deal to join the Seahawks staff, per NFL Network. The move coincides with Ryan Grubb taking the offensive coordinator job with the Seahawks. Grubb also had joined DeBoer at Alabama but then decided to go to the NFL this week.

Both Huff and Grubb are significant losses. Huff coached a Washington offensive line in 2023 that won the Joe Moore award, given to the nation's top offensive line.

Huff had been at Washington since 2017, when he became the Huskies' offensive line coach. DeBoer kept Huff on staff when DeBoer took over the program in 2022.

Huff's only other two coaching stops in football are Boise State, where he worked from 2006-2016, and Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant in 2004-2005.

College coaches deciding to jump to the NFL is becoming more common because of the turbulent state of college football. One recent example: Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley left his job leading a Power Five program to become an NFL defensive coordinator, joining the Green Bay Packers.

