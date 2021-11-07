Scott Hanson remembers Michael Frierson
NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson remembers late NFL producer Michael Frierson. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Jones revealed a t-shirt honoring the Cardinals' previous franchise sack leader.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Perhaps we overrated the Bills, who are suddenly in a divisional dogfight with their Tom Brady-less nemesis.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick was furious with Mac Jones after the Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of a Carolina player in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
Pete Davidson portrayed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." On Friday, Rodgers said during an interview that the "woke mob" was after him over his COVID-19 vaccination claims.
A play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday’s game was not well received by Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns strip sacked Jones and Jones then grabbed Burns’ ankle to keep him from pursuing the loose ball. He eventually twisted Burns’ ankle to take him down and [more]
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
Dallas didn't look anything like a contender in Week 9.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
Trickeration worked early for LSU against Alabama
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore spoke about his relationships with former New England Patriots teammates, coaches and other personnel following his new team's 24-6 loss Sunday.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blatantly and repeatedly violated the rule that requires unvaccinated players to wear masks in the facility, when conducting press conferences. The NFL is indeed exploring whether and to what extent Rodgers failed to comply with the mask requirement while in the facility, a requirement for all unvaccinated players. The league has [more]
Bill Belichick instantly became a meme with this choice of outfit.
The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing a red stripe on their helmet for the first time since the 1976 season. They also will be wearing three decals.