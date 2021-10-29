Scott Goodale says plan is for Kyonte Hamilton to wrestle after football: ‘He’s a special talent’

Kyonte Hamilton is starting to make an impact for Rutgers football in recent weeks. Wrestling head coach Scott Goodale is looking forward to getting the defensive lineman into his building when the football season is over.

A freshman, Hamilton committed to Rutgers out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland, a three-star football player who was also one of the top wrestlers in the region. Goodale will get his hands on the talented Hamilton soon enough when the football season is completed.

“I know he’s not available today, he’s practicing over at the football field,” Goodale said with a laugh this week while talking to reporters.

“The plan is for him to join us when the football season ends. We haven’t gotten off that path, talking with the football staff, that’s still the plan. Talking with Kyonte, that’s still the plan. Talking with his parents – they show up at every [Anthony] Ashnault tailgate, the parents show up every time – the plan is for him to wrestle.”

A true freshman, Hamilton has six tackles on the year for Rutgers. In the Scarlet Knights last game two weeks ago, a 21-7 loss at Northwestern, he recorded a career-high three tackles.

In high school, Hamilton won three Interstate Athletic Conference titles and was selected as the 2020 Metropolitan Wrestler of the Year by The Washington Post.

“I don’t bother him right now, he’s still in season. I know he’s getting a little more playing time each week, that’s great, good Kyonte,” Goodale said.

“He’s a special talent. When the season ends, probably give him a week off then get him back into the room. At least that’s the plan.”