Scott Goodale fires back at critics of Rutgers wrestling program

Rutgers University head wrestling coach Scott Goodale said criticism on social media that the Rutgers program has grown stagnant is way off base.

“That’s the dumbest thing,’’ Goodale said in an interview Friday night at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with Rutgers beat reporters Pat Lanni of nj.com and Nick Kosko of On3sports after the fourth session of the NCAA Tournament.

“I know my role. I’ve embraced my role. I enjoy my new role. I like what I’m doing and enjoy what I’m doing. We’re winning and we’re very, very close (to breaking into the upper echelon of programs) so I don’t get caught up in it. ‘’

The role Goodale was referring to is probably as more of an overseer of everything in the program as head coach while assistant coaches Donny Pritzlaff, Joe Pollard and Steve Mytych do more of the on-mat coaching with wrestlers during practice sessions.

Rutgers University head wrestling coach Scott Goodale (left) responded to critics of his program Friday night at the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City.

There have been persistent complaints from some about Rutgers’ failure to get a signature dual-meet win against one of the elite programs in the Big Ten Conference. They have also said Goodale and his coaching staff do not develop wrestlers the way other programs do.

Dylan Shawver, who finished seventh at 133 pounds in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, said that perception is wrong.

“We can develop great guys. As long as you believe in this team and trust the coaches and assistant coaches and what they say, you can complete small dreams that you have for yourself,” Shawver told reporters Saturday after he defeated North Carolina State’s Kai Orine 10-5 in the seventh-place bout.

With both Shawver and graduate student Yaraslau Slavikouski (285) earning seventh-place medals, Rutgers, after not having an All-American last season for the first time since 2014, has multiple All-Americans for the eighth time in the last nine NCAA Tournaments.

Shawver and Slavikouski are the 18th and 19th All-Americans Rutgers has had in Goodale’s 17 seasons. All of those All-Americans have come since 2014, including the program’s only national champions in Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault in 2019.

Slavikouski transferred from Harvard after last season as a graduate student. He says he has complete faith in the Rutgers coaching staff and everything surrounding the program. He has another year of eligibility remaining and he told reporters in Kansas City he plans to use it at Rutgers next season.

“It’s been great. The atmosphere there is great. There is a high standard of wrestling and we have a great coaching staff,’’ Slavikouski said after his 4-3 win over Campbell’s Taye Ghadiali in the seventh-place bout. “We use a lot of different wrestling partners and we have a great ROTC program.’’

The critics have said it is time for Rutgers to have a new head coach and bring fresh ideas to the program.

Goodale said those who think that way are in the minority.

“For the five people that think one way, there are a lot more that reach out that are fired up about where this program is at,’’ Goodale said. “You guys (the media) help with the firestorm, and I like that. “There are expectations. People are talking about Rutgers wrestling all the time, and if it’s getting on Coach Goodale that brings more eyes to – Good. I don’t care. I set out 17 years ago to create that.

“If there are bad years — get on Coach Goodale. If there are good years — Donny Pritzlaff, Joe Pollard and Steve Mytych (deserve praise). We’ve won at a high level here for a very long time. We’re winning here, and we’re this close to busting it (breaking through against the Big Ten’s elite programs).''

Those who are critical should remember the Rutgers program was on death’s door when Goodale was hired in the summer of 2007 after a highly successful seven-season tenure as the head coach at his scholastic alma mater- Jackson Memorial.

Goodale and his coaching staff have taken that program that was close to being scrapped and developed it into one that is consistently ranked nationally. Home matches for the program have moved from the old and small College Avenue Gymnasium to the 8,000-plus seat Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Rutgers consistently ranks in the top 10 nationally in attendance.

The Scarlet Knights return most of the key wrestlers in their lineup next season. Goodale said Saturday he and his coaching staff will discuss with 174-pounder, 2021 All-American and three-time NCAA qualifier Jackson Turley whether he wants to return for his final season of eligibility.

Mitch Moore, the Scarlet Knights’ 141-pounder this season, has concluded his eligibility. But, Joey Olivieri, who redshirted this past season and was an NCAA qualifier at 133 in 2022, would appear to have the inside track to be the starter at 141 in 2024-25.

There are questions about who will be at 157 and 165 pounds - two weights where Rutgers has been plagued by inconsistency and injuries the last several seasons

Goodale and his staff also have a top 15-recruiting class for next season, led by three-time Pennsylvania state champion Conner Harer (157-165), two-time PIAA champion Ayden Smith (125), Nate Blanchette of Central Catholic in Masschusetts) and Christian Brothers Academy four-time NJSIAA medal winner Alex Nini, coming in.

Those four are all ranked in the top 81 nationally overall by flowrestling.org.

“We’re going to continue to improve our lineup,’’ Goodale said. “We’ve got work to do the next couple of weeks. We’re going to go to work and be better when we get back here. If I lived my life worred about what people thought, I’d be in a lot of trouble.’’

