Scott Frost's hail mary season at Nebraska, blender steaks & Week 0 Race for the Case

Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to kick off Week 0 by zeroing in on the Cornhusker state. With Nebraska & Northwestern set to kick off college football action in Dublin, Ireland this weekend, the guys have a long chat about where things have gone wrong with Scott Frost's Nebraska team, and why even a lukewarm 8-win season could save his job come December.

Later in the show they talk about Illinois' outlook ahead of their Week 0 tilt against Wyoming, how two ex-USC QBs will likely start Pitt & West Virginia's ignited Backyard Brawl & whether Nick Saban's multi-million dollar extension in Alabama is worth it.

Closing out the show, the guys talk chicken wings and kick off this year's Race for the Case.

0:30 Nebraska & Scott Frost

30:55 Wyoming @ Illinois

37:00 Pitt/WVU set to star two ex-USC QBs

43:55 Washington QB Michael Penix Jr

45:20 Saban inks extension in Alabama

53:20 Race for the Case Week 0

61:40 Chicken wing price dropping

