Scott Frost makes weekly media appearance

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. During his weekly media availability, Frost talked about the disappointment in last Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, how the defense can fix their issue with missed tackles, and his comment regarding more creativity from the offense.

Starting Quarterback Casey Thompson also spoke with the media on Tuesday. During his time with the media, the man under center talked about the lack of run game on Saturday, why the offense struggled in the fourth quarter, and a personal call to the fans to not give up on this team, saying they have their best football still to play.

The most interesting press conference moment came at its close when Thompson, who transferred from Texas to Nebraska, asked the media to no longer ask him questions about his time in Texas. Thompson said too much has been made of his recent comments regarding the Longhorn program, and to avoid distractions, he asked that the media no longer ask him questions regarding his Texas career.

Scroll below to watch the highlights of today’s media availability.

Frost: "Coach Whip is really good… We've gotten better up front." #Huskers @1011_News — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

"Don't give up on this team, because this is a neat group of kids. I know Husker faithful will be out to support them on Saturday." 🗣 Scott Frost pic.twitter.com/4OgMykAGEe — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) August 30, 2022

Dudes just hanging by a rope washing the press box windows at Memorial Stadium pic.twitter.com/fXCl10A2ej — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

"If I was calling a game, I wouldn't want somebody else shoving a bunch of things down my throat… Whip's an elite play-caller." Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Mark Whipple's first game as the #Huskers offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/2pun75oRMH — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

Saturday marks the first time many #Huskers will play a game at Memorial Stadium. Scott Frost offered his thoughts on that ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/owNaNUUyIo — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) August 30, 2022

Scott Frost is in a good enough mood on this Tuesday to joke about North Dakota losing a lot of close games last season. He was poking at himself, to be clear. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 30, 2022

Scott Frost talking lots about offense. Says Nebraska could get a little more creative in run game, will work with coaches. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 30, 2022

While discussing this week's #Huskers opponent, Scott Frost quips: "They lost a lot of close games. I don't know how anybody does that for sure." pic.twitter.com/YGtECEosox — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

The Huskers' head coach said he didn't mean to disparage offensive coordinator Mark Whipple with the creativity comment Saturday. There is no tension between them, Frost added. https://t.co/rDAJgbOqCK — HuskerExtra (@huskerextra) August 30, 2022

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on reviewing the Huskers' performance in Dublin: "We played hard. The effort was there. It came down to four or five plays on both sides of the ball that we need to execute… We’re going to be in a lot of games where that’s the case." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 30, 2022

Scott Frost & the #Huskers are back to work following their season opener in Ireland pic.twitter.com/FUhgZS5k6Y — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 30, 2022

The Nebraska vs. Northwestern game drew 4.42 million viewers on Saturday. Only last years game with Ohio State (5.328 million) drew more viewers for a #Huskers game. https://t.co/H8jAIx1aVH — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 30, 2022

Casey Thompson offered some thoughts on the #Huskers' run game going forward. pic.twitter.com/PpAmgg1kKn — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) August 30, 2022

Casey Thompson offered some thoughts on the #Huskers' run game going forward. pic.twitter.com/PpAmgg1kKn — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) August 30, 2022

Scott Frost on Casey Thompson's (@LilThurm) first game as a #Husker. "He made some plays in that game that really impressed me. We got a kid there that can win us a lot of football games." pic.twitter.com/PH1rF7RrDR — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) August 30, 2022

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire