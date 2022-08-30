Scott Frost makes weekly media appearance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Evan Bredeson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Whipple
    American football player and coach

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. During his weekly media availability, Frost talked about the disappointment in last Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, how the defense can fix their issue with missed tackles, and his comment regarding more creativity from the offense.

Starting Quarterback Casey Thompson also spoke with the media on Tuesday. During his time with the media, the man under center talked about the lack of run game on Saturday, why the offense struggled in the fourth quarter, and a personal call to the fans to not give up on this team, saying they have their best football still to play.

The most interesting press conference moment came at its close when Thompson, who transferred from Texas to Nebraska, asked the media to no longer ask him questions about his time in Texas. Thompson said too much has been made of his recent comments regarding the Longhorn program, and to avoid distractions, he asked that the media no longer ask him questions regarding his Texas career.

Scroll below to watch the highlights of today’s media availability.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire

Recommended Stories