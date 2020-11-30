Scott Frost isn’t producing at Nebraska and his seat is warming up originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Going home isn't always as good as it sounds.

Former Oregon offensive coordinator and UCF head coach Scott Frost returned to helm the Nebraska football program after coaching the Golden Knights to an undefeated season.

But the results haven't transferred. In less than three seasons as the Cornhuskers head coach, Frost has gone 10-19, including 7-16 in the Big Ten.

In the latest defeat to Iowa, Frost nearly let his emotions get the best of him while arguing with the referee over what Frost thought was a blown call.

Scott Frost nearly called the official something that rhymes with Mother Trucker, but stopped himself just in time. pic.twitter.com/MpLXWC36oH — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 27, 2020

If that's what it's like to coach Nebraska, imagine watching them as a fan.

After begging the NCAA and Big Ten to allow the school to play college football this fall, Nebraska has gone 1-4 with its lone win coming against a 1-5 Penn State team.

Keep in mind, Frost took UCF from winless to undefeated in just his second season as head coach. Nebraska should be significantly better in Year 3 of the Scott Frost era.

Now, what should be a nice distraction has become a chore for Cornhuskers fans watching the team every Saturday.

But, can Nebraska realistically move on from Frost? Actually, yes.

Despite starting his coaching career 9-15, Nebraska signed Frost to a two-year extension keeping him contractually in Lincoln through 2026.

But the largest reason for that signing is despite getting another two years on his current deal, Frost's $26 million buyout was negotiated down to just $5 million through 2024 and drops to $2.5 million in 2025-2026.

Before, firing Frost would trigger a $26 million buyout. That's just not feasible for an athletic department to pay and then hire another marquee head coach to replace him.

To make a decision like that, Frost's hot seat would have to be scorching. While he's was flying close to the sun, Frost would have at least another season in 2021 to show he can turn around the program.

But if it's $5 million, that decision became a lot more plausible. Compared to other coaches around the nation, that's a reasonable number for an athletic department like Nebraska to eat.

But Frost's tenure hasn't been a disaster until this season.

Yes, he missed a bowl game for back-to-back seasons but he fell one game short of a bowl game in his sophomore season at Nebraska, showing promise losing four games by one possession.

Meanwhile, the 2020 season has largely been a disaster but it's also a weird season being played during a pandemic.

Now due to the contract extension signed last season which made Frost much more fireable, Nebraska shouldn't be hand strapped from firing him if the department decides that's the correct call.

Will Frost even coach the team to try and show progress in 2021? That remains to be seen.