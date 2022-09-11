Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like.

It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.

Over the past year-plus, Nebraska has played at the level of competition it’s faced — good or bad — taking Ohio State to the brink, but also losing games to what looks like a bad Northwestern team. Losing most games by one score, the Huskers just couldn’t get over the hump.

It came to a head this past weekend when Georgia Southern went into Memorial Stadium and took down Nebraska — a week after UNL had to hang on just to beat an FCS team. According to multiple reports, Frost has been ousted by Trev Alberts, with Mickey Joseph now taking over the program as interim coach.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics – Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

Joseph is another former Nebraska quarterback, and he most recently was the team’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. The Huskers avoid Ohio State this year, but play the Wolverines in Week 11.

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire