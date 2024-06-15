Scott Forbes thanks the UNC fans in College World Series crowd

Before the College World Series even started, we wondered how many UNC baseball fans would make the trip to Omaha.

Given the amount of fans who lined the Boshamer Stadium concourse for North Carolina’s send-off this past week, I liked the chances of Charles Schwab Stadium having a lot of Carolina Blue.

Those Diamond Heel fans who made the trip were treated to quite the show on Friday, June 14, as Vance Honeycutt blasted a walk-off single and delivered UNC a clutch, 3-2 victory over ACC rival Virginia.

North Carolina – once again – trailed in the late innings. They tied Friday’s game at two on a seventh-inning Casey Cook single, then walked it off on Honeycutt’s ninth-inning single.

As you can imagine, the Tar Heel Faithful loved Friday’s result. The stands weren’t entirely packed, as the Diamond Heels and Cavaliers played in the early (2 p.m. ET) game, but just packed (and loud) enough to catch the attention of UNC head coach Scott Forbes.

Safe to say we felt allllll the love from our fans today. Let’s keep it rolling! 👊 pic.twitter.com/h3nMQ2rSkg — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 14, 2024

“I was really excited for our players,” Forbes said in postgame interviews. “When I looked up there and saw all of our fans that have traveled. Our chancellor is out here, some of our biggest alumni, some of the former players, a ton of former players, our athletic director. Coach (Mike) Fox was here, which obviously was really special to me. People that have really given a ton to our program got out here to support these guys.”

I have no doubt the Sunday night crowd will be just as large – if not larger – when North Carolina takes on top overall seed Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire