Scott Forbes earns ACC Coach of the Year honors

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program officially clinched the top seed in the 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament with a big series win over rival Duke this weekend. And a few days later, they are being recognized for their stellar play this season.

Manager Scott Forbes was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Monday, earning the award for the first time in his career. Forbes did so while leading UNC to their first division title since 2018. The Tar Heels beat out Clemson by two games to achieve the honor, wrapping up the season with a big road series win in the process.

The 2024 ACC Coach of the Year is OUR main guy, @CoachForbes_UNC! Congratulations Coach!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7KlJ5ISNL3 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 20, 2024

North Carolina finished 41-12 overall this season including 22-8 in ACC play, winning seven of their 10 series. At home, UNC was fantastic going 32-2 overall.

Forbes and the Tar Heels have their sights set on bigger goals beginning this week in Durham. The Tar Heels are hoping to win the ACC Tournament and hopefully earn one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

