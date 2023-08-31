Scott Fitterer hopes to get Matt Corral on Panthers’ practice squad

Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich share the same sentiment about what was perhaps their most high-profile cut of the summer.

The Carolina Panthers general manager spoke to reporters this morning, fresh off the week’s flurry of moves. Among the fourth wave of departures, which took place after the initial 53-man roster was set, was quarterback Matt Corral—who Fitterer hopes to get back.

Scott Fitterer indicates Panthers will bring back Matt Corral on practice squad if he clears waivers. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 31, 2023

“It was a tough decision,” he said. “I like Matt as a person. Any time you have a guy that you take and bring in and you’re developing and you see progress—it’s tough.”

On Wednesday, the Panthers claimed a trio of players off waivers—offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. Corral was one of the three corresponding moves to make room, along with wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten.

If Corral goes unclaimed, which we’ll know by 4 p.m. ET today, the Panthers could sign him back as a member of the practice squad—which currently (and officially) carries 11 members.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire