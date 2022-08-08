Scott Dixon moves into second place on IndyCar's all-time wins list with victory in Nashville

It was more of the same Sunday for the second annual IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, which was filled again with wrecks, mishaps and caution flags.

Chaos ruled the day even after organizers attempted to improve the unique 2.17-mile track hoping for a cleaner race.

After nearly a two-hour weather delay, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon handled the drama the best and won the 80-lap race on the streets of downtown Nashville.

Dixon came from the back of the pack and led the final 15 laps. He moved to second in the point standings behind Will Power.

The victory also moved Dixon to second all-time in IndyCar wins with 53. He passed Mario Andretti, who had 52 wins, and trails A.J. Foyt with 67.

“Nashville is so awesome.”@scottdixon9 BATTLED on the streets of Music City and scored the top spot on the podium.#MusicCityGP // #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/dmUr4RayNX — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 7, 2022

Pole winner Scott McLaughlin pushed Dixon at the finish line before finishing second. It was the fourth-closest margin of victory in IndyCar road coarse series history at .1067 seconds.

Alex Palou was third followed by Alexander Rossi at fourth and Colton Herta at fifth.

Hometown favorite Josef Newgarden finished sixth. He led 12 laps before having to pit for tires on lap 65.

Newgarden passed three cars on a late restart but also pushed Romain Grosjean into the wall, causing the last caution flag.

The 2021 race had six wrecks, nine caution flags, 33 laps run under caution and two red flags. Sunday's race had eight wrecks, eight caution flags, 36 laps run under caution and one red flag, which came with four laps left.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon (9) of New Zealand races during the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Ten cars were knocked out of the race including Pato O'Ward, who was fourth in the IndyCar standings.

The 2021 Music City Grand Prix winner, Marcus Ericsson, was among the victims. He pulled out while running 11th with five laps left.

Along with Newgarden and Dixon, lap leaders included Alex Palou (31) and McLaughlin (22).

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWrtier.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Scott Dixon wins IndyCar Music City Grand Prix in Nashville