Scott Dixon is the Indy 500 pole position winner. Here's the full starting lineup for 2021
This is the starting lineup for the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
The Indy 500 starting lineup features 11 rows of 3 drivers each, established through two days of qualifying.
Includes starting position, (car number), driver name, team, engine and 4-lap qualifying speed average. All cars have Dallara chassis and use Firestone tires. Speeds for Rows 1-3 and 11 were established on May 23; speeds for Rows 4-10 were set on May 22:
Indy 500 Row 1
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.695
2. (26) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 231.655 mph
3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 231.511 mph
Indy 500 Row 2
4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 231.504 mph
5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.032 mph
6. (10) Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.616 mph
Indy 500 Row 3
7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.499 mph
8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 230.355 mph
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.318 mph
Indy 500 Row 4
10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 231.046 mph
11. (18) Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan, Honda, 231.044 mph
12. (5) Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.864 mph
Indy 500 Row 5
13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coye Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Honda, 230.846 mph
14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.744 mph
15. (30) Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda, 230.708 mph
Indy 500 Row 6
16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.563 mph
17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.557 mph
18. (15) Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda, 230.521 mph
Indy 500 Row 7
19. (47) Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.427 mph
20. (60) Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 230.191 mph
21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.071 mph
Indy 500 Row 8
22. (1) J.R. Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.980 mph
23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda 229.949 mph
24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 228.891 mph
Indy 500 Row 9
25. (98) Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 229.872 mph
26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 229.778 mph
27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.744 mph
Indy 500 Row 10
28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Honda, 229.714 mph
29. (59) Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet, 229.417 mph
30. (4) Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 228.323 mph
Indy 500 Row 11
(24) Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet, 229.156 mph
(12) Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.876 mph
(16) Simona de Silvestro, Peretta Autosport, Chevrolet, 228.353 mph
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2021 Indy 500 starting lineup set, Scott Dixon on pole for May 30 race