Scott Dixon is the Indy 500 pole position winner. Here's the full starting lineup for 2021

This is the starting lineup for the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The Indy 500 starting lineup features 11 rows of 3 drivers each, established through two days of qualifying.

Includes starting position, (car number), driver name, team, engine and 4-lap qualifying speed average. All cars have Dallara chassis and use Firestone tires. Speeds for Rows 1-3 and 11 were established on May 23; speeds for Rows 4-10 were set on May 22:

Indy 500 Row 1

Scott Dixon (from left), Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay, Row 1 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.695

2. (26) Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 231.655 mph

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 231.511 mph

Indy 500 Row 2

Ed Carpenter (from left), Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou, Row 2 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 231.504 mph

5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 231.032 mph

6. (10) Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.616 mph

Indy 500 Row 3

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.499 mph

8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 230.355 mph

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda, 230.318 mph

Indy 500 Row 4

Alexander Rossi (from left), Ed Jones and Pato O'Ward, Row 4 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 231.046 mph

11. (18) Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan, Honda, 231.044 mph

12. (5) Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.864 mph

Indy 500 Row 5

Pietro Fittipaldi (from left), Felix Rosenqvist and Takuma Sato, Row 5 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coye Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Honda, 230.846 mph

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 230.744 mph

15. (30) Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda, 230.708 mph

Indy 500 Row 6

James Hinchcliffe (from left), Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal, Row 6 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport, Honda, 230.563 mph

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.557 mph

18. (15) Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda, 230.521 mph

Indy 500 Row 7

Conor Daly (from left), Jack Harvey and Josef Newgarden, Row 7 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

19. (47) Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet, 230.427 mph

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda, 230.191 mph

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 230.071 mph

Indy 500 Row 8

J.R. Hildebrand (from left), Santino Ferrucci and Juan Pablo Montoya, Row 8 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

22. (1) J.R. Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.980 mph

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda 229.949 mph

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet, 228.891 mph

Indy 500 Row 9

Marco Andretti (from left), Simon Pagenaud and Sebastien Bourdais, Row 9 of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian, Honda, 229.872 mph

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 229.778 mph

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 229.744 mph

Indy 500 Row 10

Stefan Wilson (from left), Max Chilton and Dalton Kellett, Row 10 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, Honda, 229.714 mph

29. (59) Max Chilton, Carlin, Chevrolet, 229.417 mph

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet, 228.323 mph

Indy 500 Row 11

Sage Karam (from left), Will Power and Simona de Silvestro, Row 11 for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

(24) Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet, 229.156 mph

(12) Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet, 228.876 mph

(16) Simona de Silvestro, Peretta Autosport, Chevrolet, 228.353 mph

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2021 Indy 500 starting lineup set, Scott Dixon on pole for May 30 race