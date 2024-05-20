Scott City edges Lady Irish in regional final

May 20—SCOTT CITY — After throwing 116 pitches, 80 for strikes in Chapman's 8-3 win over the Abilene Cowgirls in the Class 4A Regional semifinals, Madalynn Harold was called upon by coach Kyle Cook to go to the circle in the championship game against the host Scott City.

Harold allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings while striking out 14 batters against the Cowgirls to get her team, the eighth seed, to the final.

The Lady Irish took the early lead in the game when catcher Kaci Heller singled to open the third inning. Heller advanced on an error and wild pitch and scored on a fielders choice by Zoey Peterson. Chapman added two runs in the sixth when Jaie Rogers lined a one-out double to left field and scored on a back-to-back double by McKenzie Leighty. Leighty advanced to third and later scored on passed balls by the Scott City catcher.

Scott City rallied in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3. C Cramer led off the inning with a single to left and advanced on a passed ball. She took third base on a ground out and scored on an infield hit by Piper Fox. Jordynn Kough lined a double to right to move Fox to third base, and both runners scored on a single by Kaylee Felker. Harold struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Chapman did not score in the seventh, but Scott City got a one-out double by Malorie Cupp, who later stole third base and scored the walk-off winning run on a passed ball.

Scott City advanced to the State Championships in Salina while Chapman's season ended at 14-10.

Harold took the loss for the Lady Irish while Cramer was the winning pitcher. Harold allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out nine batters in her six and two-thirds innings of work. She tossed 111 pitches in the second game.

Jai Rogers, McKenzie Leighty, Teagan Ellis and Kaci Heller had hits for the Irish.

Scoring Summary:

CHS 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 3-4-2

SCHS 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 — 4-7-1

2B: Rogers, Leighty; Cupp, Kough.

RBI: Leighty, Peterson; Fox, Felker 2.

HBP: Kough.

SB: Rogers; Fox, Cupp, Irvin.

WP: Cramer

LP: Harold