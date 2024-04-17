Scott challenges Hibs to play with 'no fear' against Celtic

Hibernian head coach Grant Scott says it has "been quite difficult" to pick up his players following Friday's derby defeat to Hearts, but he's backing them to respond against title-chasing Celtic.

Hibs are on the road to face the SWPL's second-placed side on Wednesday, with three places and 23 points separating the clubs.

But Scott says his team are in the mindset to make a "tough challenge" a "competitive" one.

"Friday was a sore one for us," the Hibs boss adds. "But we've finished our preparation and the girls look in good shape and spirits.

"Celtic are good vein of form, they've been like that most of the season, so it's a tough challenge.

"It's up to us to stand up to that this time. We give them good games, they're always competitive. We know we're a good match for the current top three teams.

"It can be intimidating, but you've got to clear that from your mind. Go and play with no fear and know you're competitive."