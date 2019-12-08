Scott carries Loyola Marymount past Grambling St. 83-67

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Eli Scott had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lift Loyola Marymount to an 83-67 win over Grambling State on Saturday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 13 points for Loyola Marymount (4-5). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points.

DeVante Jackson had 16 points for the Tigers (4-5). Travon Bunch added 14 points and three blocks. Trevell Cunningham had 10 points.

Loyola Marymount plays Prairie View at home on Friday. Grambling State takes on Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday.

