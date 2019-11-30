Scott Brooks hilariously looking forward to the Wizards acquiring another end-of-bench Lakers player

The Wizards have made a habit of acquiring cast-off players from the Lakers.

Thomas Bryant was picked up after the Lakers interestingly decided to waive the young big man before the 2018 free agent period.

Then, after the Lakers agreed to the Anthony Davis trade and were trying to clear cap space to fill out the roster, they traded Moe Wagner and Isaac Bonga to the Wizards for practically nothing.

Naturally, Scott Brooks is looking at LA's current group to see who's next in line to get shipped to DC.

"I've been looking at the end of Lakers bench," Brooks said to Candace Buckner. "I'm sure we'll be getting a couple of them next year."

Brooks is clearly joking here, but if the Lakers ever need to offload young players to clear more cap space, it'd be difficult for the Wizards to ignore it.

They've gotten two promising young bigs that continue to improve every game and Brooks has expressed hope in Bonga figuring things out once he gets better acclimated to the league. Not only that, but they've gotten all of them for almost nothing in return.

John Wall and Bradley Beal's salaries won't give the Wizards much flexibility when it comes to free-agent spending. The best way to build their young core is through the draft and with savvy moves like the Wagner trade.

In the meantime, Brooks and Tommy Sheppard can scout the Lakers' reserves Friday night.

