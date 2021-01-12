Scott Brooks has funny explanation for playing Bradley Beal in a blowout

Brooks has funny explanation for playing Beal in a blowout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards were leading the Suns by 24 points with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter on Monday night, yet there Bradley Beal was at the scorers' table, ready to check in. While head coach Scott Brooks could have used the situation as an opportunity to rest his leading scorer, he sent him back out there for more.

He had reasons to, though. After the game, he explained the decision.

"They made a semi-run and it was a decision [because] we haven't won more than two games. We haven't won in the last, what, three games? Two wins for the season, we didn't want to let this one slip away. He's good. He didn't play last game, he had a couple of days out," Brooks said.

That last part was a reference to Beal missing Saturday's game while in quarantine. He had to sequester from the team due to the league's Covid-19 protocol after coming in close contact with Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who tested positive after he played the Wizards on Friday night.

Brooks went on to give more reasons for putting Beal out there, some more serious than others.

"He's averaging, whatever, 36 minutes and he had 35. We don't shoot around, we don't practice. He plays 36 minutes of basketball. I think he can handle that. He's a world-class athlete, [27] years old, good looking, great family, great kids, parents are amazing; I think he can handle 36 minutes," he said.

There you have it. As the saying goes; look good, play good lots of minutes.

