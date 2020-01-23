Scott Boras says Astros players don't need to apologize for sign-stealing scandal

Agent Scott Boras is not surprisingly defending the players involved in the MLB sign-stealing scandal. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scott Boras is taking sides in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Speaking to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the outspoken baseball agent not surprisingly defended the players, saying those involved should only feel obligated to apologize for their role if they were “properly informed of the boundaries.”

From The Athletic:

“I’m doing what my organization is telling me to do,” Boras said on Wednesday, describing the hypothetical mindset of a player. “You installed this. You put this in front of us. Coaches and managers encourage you to use the information. It is not coming from the player individually. It is coming from the team. In my stadium. Installed. With authority.” The analogy Boras used was the speed limit. A man driving 55 mph in a 35-mph zone only believes he is speeding if the limit is clearly posted. Likewise, Boras said Astros’ players who committed infractions only should apologize if they were properly informed of their boundaries.

In other words, if you just feign ignorance there’s nothing to apologize for.

Boras' comments come after Astros owner Jim Crane said players would issue “a strong apology” and “seek forgiveness” at spring training.

Over the weekend, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were criticized for not addressing the subject in a more direct manner during the Astros' FanFest event. Many felt they should have accepted responsibility for their roles then and there, but instead allowed fired manager A.J. Hinch and fired general manger Jeff Luhnow to remain the main scapegoats.

Boras must have been proud.

Vested interest

Altuve, it’s worth noting, is one of two Astros players represented by Boras. To say Boras has a vested interest would be an understatement.

Altuve was also at the center of new allegations involving pitch-tipping buzzers last week. The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP issued an immediate denial, saying he’s “never, ever” worn an electronic device designed to tip pitches.

To this point, Boras’ comments have been mostly met with shrugs and eye rolls.

“The #Astros players didn’t know what they were doing was against the rules” is incredibly infantilizing to the players and insulting to everyone else. Let’s not. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) January 23, 2020

That’s just Scott Boras, most would agree. He has always been willing to go to great lengths to represent and defend his clients, even when the process might make him look bad. This case is no exception.

