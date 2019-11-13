An offseason filled with uncertainty for the Red Sox began on an encouraging note as J.D. Martinez chose not to opt out of his contract earlier this month.

Boston's prized DH decided to return for $23.75 million in 2020 rather than test the free-agent market. Wednesday at the GM Meetings in Arizona, his agent Scott Boras explained why.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"J.D. wanted assurance of competition at a high level and the fact that he played so well in Boston," Boras said. "We looked at it and with those two things in mind, that was the focus. For that reason, he decided to opt in. The contract that we structured allowed him choices after each season. It was something that in this year, at this time, we felt like it was the best decision."

Martinez enjoyed another stellar season at the plate for the Red Sox in 2019. The 32-year-old hit 36 home runs with 105 RBI and a .939 OPS in his second season in Boston.

"This is an elite bat," Boras said. "This is very different than what DHs are, usually, to most teams. He's a franchise bat so we always look at him that way."

While Martinez's bat obviously will be welcomed back to the middle of the Red Sox lineup, his return casts even more doubt on Mookie Betts' future in Boston. Betts is set to become a free agent after the 2020 campaign and has repeatedly been the subject of trade rumors.

Martinez will get another chance to opt out following the 2020 season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Scott Boras explains why J.D. Martinez opted in to Red Sox contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston