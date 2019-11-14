Scott Boras addresses the futures of Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg at annual GM meetings

Two of the Nationals biggest stars from their 2019 World Series run, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, are now on the free-agent market and happen to have the same agent. That would be Scott Boras, who has dozens of clients, including former Nationals' outfielder Bryce Harper, and is known for getting them large contracts.

At Major League Baseball's annual general manager meetings in San Diego, California, Boras spoke to a crowd of reporters, addressing both player's futures in Washington.

"Any player that wins a world championship enjoyed where they played, what they did," Boras said. "These guys were truly in the oceans of the playoffs. Strasburg sank many championships."

"Rendon was a star in the playoffs, had an MVP type season," he continued. "Those environments there are great for him. He's built a throne there."

Boras mentioned that when going through the free agency process, it's important to address the comfortability that the player had with his previous organization.

"You look at them and say, 'are they comfortable there?'" Boras said.

Boras gave credit to Washington, emphasizing their drive to win and the winning culture they have built in the nation's capital.

"The ownership there is a place where players win at," Boras said on the Nationals. "They've been committed to winning, and it certainly creates a viable spot for all of them."

While Boras is saying everything Nationals fans want to hear, many of them will be on edge until either Rendon, Strasburg, or both commit long-term to the organization again. Otherwise, this 2019 World Series team will just be a flash.

