Scots 'tough at beer drinking' - Nagelsmann

[PA Media]

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has a big smile on his face when I ask him if he would be happy for Scotland to qualify for the last 16, given the number of fans who've travelled and made new friends here.

"I've seen a lot of the videos in Munich. They are tough when it comes to beer drinking, the Scottish fans," he says.

"They are very noisy. It was a cool game against the Scottish team. But I wish all the teams the best of luck to be successful. First of all we want to win the game tomorrow against the Swiss.

"I wish you all the best. The same for the Hungary team. They [Scotland] should fight for the three points."

Ach well, you can't blame a boy for trying, can you? I was hoping for 'Nagelsmann's Scottish rallying cry'. Instead, we had 'all the best to Scotland and Hungary'.

A superbly diplomatic answer. Germany has been a great host so far and they don't want to upset anyone unnecessarily.