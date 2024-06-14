Scots in scramble to watch Euro 2024 opener as fan zone can’t fit in any more of the Tartan Army

The queue to get into the official fan zone in Munich's Olympiapark, which has a capacity of 25,000, but was filled by 2pm - Paul Grover

Thousands of Scotland fans who travelled to Munich for the Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany and the nation’s biggest party in nearly three decades may not manage to see the game after a huge fan zone was closed hours before Friday’s 8pm kick-off.

Supporters faced a scramble to find beer halls to watch the game as organisers were forced to close a fan zone at 2pm owing to the scale of the Scottish invasion.

An estimated 100,000 Scots have descended on Munich for Scotland’s first tour abroad for a major tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998.

However, the hordes gathered in the city’s Marienplatz are unlikely to find a place to watch the game as organisers reminded fans there were no screens in the main square and they would have to watch the game elsewhere.

Scotland followers in the fan zone, part of the 100,000 invasion of Munich - Jasmin Walter/UEFA via Getty

Meanwhile, the official fan zone in Munich’s Olympiapark, which has a capacity of 25,000, was forced to close at 2pm after it became full well before the start of the game as touts demanded 500 euros (£422) for a ticket.

“The Marienplatz is overcrowded,” a statement said.

“There will definitely be no public viewing there. Please spread out elsewhere in the city. The fan zone is also about to close. Please don’t go to the Olympiapark anymore!”

In Marienplatz, thousands of fans dancing around crates of supermarket beer were still gathered in the early evening undeterred by the signs saying there was no viewing.

Scotland fans arrive at Olympiapark, long before it became apparent it would fill up fast - Jasmin Walter/UEFA via Getty

Many are likely to have to watch the game on their phone, if they can get a signal.

Among them was Craig Turpie, 21, from Lockerbie, who took two flights to get here and was dressed in a homemade hi-vis kilt.

“Well, we will see what happens,” he said. “I’ve no idea where we can watch it. But it doesn’t matter, the Scots are here to sing and dance. I’ll be here the rest of my life.”

For those with tickets, there was a long night of partying ahead.

Shaw Martin, 28, a civil servant, and friends were preparing to take a shopping trolley packed with rosé wine, beer, face paint kits and snacks which they were going to wheel on to a train and take eight miles to the stadium.

Scottish fans party in Munich, with some cooling down at a fountain - Paul Grover

They then planned to pick it up after the game and head back to Marienplatz to continue the party.

Mr Martin travelled by plane to Belfast, a train to Dublin and a flight to Munich.

“Needs must. The game will be what it will be,” he said before proudly showing the contents of the trolley.

“We had to make sure we had enough bevvy,” he said.

“We’ve carried it up the stairs and we will carry it down the stairs and will take it to the stadium. We’ll pick it up again on the way out.”

His friend added: “Don’t worry, we are going to give the trolley back.”

Even Munich Tourist Board appeared taken aback by the scale of the Scottish invasion.

A spokesman said: “It seems like the Scottish are really flooding the city.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.