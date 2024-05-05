Scots men win promotion as women finish fifth in top Euro tier

Scotland’s women finished fifth in Division 1 while their men's team have won promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking after winning their Division 2 at the European Team Squash Championships.

Scottish Squash elite performance coach Paul Bell concluded that "it has been a great event" for his team in Switzerland.

The men, relegated last year, defeated Portugal, Poland, Denmark and Israel convincingly en route to their final against Hungary.

Scottish number one Greg Lobban secured a notable win over world number 44 Farkas Balasz, while fellow Inverness players Alasdair Prott and Martin Ross also won their ties.

Scotland’s women recorded wins over the hosts, Czech Republic and Spain before beating the latter opponents again in the fifth-sixth place play-off, with Georgia Adderley and Katriona Ross winning their matches.

"The women’s team have done brilliantly," Bell added. "It was always going to be tough for them in Division 1, but they’ve shown that they belong here."