Scots 'have a lot of growth to do' - McGregor

Jamal Musiala sidestepped Callum McGregor to score Germany's second goal [Getty Images]

Callum McGregor says Scotland "have a lot of growth to do" and "have to find a solution" to their poor run of form before facing Switzerland in their second Euro 2024 group game on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke's side are already playing catch-up after Friday's 5-1 opening dismissal by hosts Germany - a result that midfielder McGregor described as "a humbling experience".

But the Celtic captain stressed: "I think, if you are realistic, the game last night, they are on a different level to what we are and it was probably never going to define where we finish in the group.

"Football's full of difficult moments - the only thing that's guaranteed is disappointment. It's how we deal with it, how we process it internally."

McGregor realises it is a test of the squad's mental strength and togetherness.

"It is hard to be positive after what happened last night," he admitted. "Football has a way of keeping you honest and it was a humbling experience.

"It is important you take that lesson, be professional and dust yourself down. We have to hold our hands up, we got it wrong, and now it's up to us to fix it."

After five straight victories all but secured qualification for the finals, the Scots have enjoyed only one win, over minnows Gibraltar, in 10 outings.

"When you go on a bad run, the confidence can start to dip, but it is only us that can change that," McGregor added.

"Everyone will come at us for what is a poor performance, but you can't let that pull us apart. You have to say together, stay strong and prove people wrong.

"The two teams we are playing will smell blood, but we have to find a solution, whatever that may be.

"We've earned the right to be here because we qualified, but now we are at the elite level and we have a lot of growth to do and we've got a lot of work to be done."