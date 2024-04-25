Scots ease aside Uganda in T20 World Cup qualifying opener

Scotland's Ailsa Lister hit an unbeaten 55 [Getty Images]

Women's T20 World Cup, Group A qualifier

Scotland 161-3 (20 overs): Horley 61 not out, Lister 55 not out; Nakisuyi 1-29

Uganda 52 all out (12.2 overs): Kulume 16 not out; Slater 5-17, Maqsood 3-10

Scotland won by 109 runs

Scotland have started their Women's T20 World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing, 109-run win over Uganda.

Having lost the toss and been put into bat in Abu Dhabi, opener Saskia Horley posted an unbeaten 61, while Ailsa Lister was not out for 55, as the Scots set a target of 161 for the loss of three wickets.

That, despite captain Kathryn Bryce being run out for a duck.

Phiona Kulume, with 16, was the only Ugandan to reach double figures at Tolerance Oval as her side were bowled all out for 52 after 12.2 overs.

Rachel Slater took five wickets for the loss of only 17 runs.

The Scots next face Sri Lanka on Saturday, before taking on United States on Monday and Thailand next Friday in Group A.

Ireland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu make up Group B.

The top two in each group progress to the semi-finals on 5 May, with the final two days later.

The two finalists are both guaranteed a place at the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.