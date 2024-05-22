Scots claim 71-run tri-series win over Dutch

George Munsey hit 72 runs off 44 balls for Scotland [Getty Images]

T20 tri-series, The Hague

Scotland 158-7 (20 overs): Munsey 72, Watt 19 (not out); Van Beek 3-13

Netherlands 87 (14.5 overs): Edwards 29, De Leede 27; Watt 4-12

Scotland win by 71 runs

Scorecard

Scotland defeated the Netherlands by 71 runs in The Hague in the latest match of their tri-series warm-up for the T20 World Cup.

George Munsey helped his side claim their first win of the series, top-scoring with 72 off 44 balls as they set their hosts a target of 159.

The Netherlands had been victorious by 41 runs in Saturday's opener, then lost to Ireland on Sunday, before Monday's meeting between Ireland and the Scots was abandoned because of rain.

But here the Dutch succumbed to Doug Watson's side, with Mark Watt contributing 19 with the bat before taking four wickets for only 12 runs as the Netherlands were bowled out for 87 in 14.5 overs.

Scott Edwards hit 29 off 25 balls for the home side, while Bas de Leede also scored well with 27. Bowler Logan van Beek took three wickets for 13 runs as Scotland made their total for the loss of seven wickets.

Oli Hairs got them off to a bright start, scoring 15 before being caught by Michael Levitt. Munsey then launched into gear with a flurry of boundaries to put his side firmly in the ascendancy.

Van Beek took two wickets from three balls as the Dutch rallied, and later had Munsey caught off a Vivian Kingma delivery, before Matthew Cross chipped in with 14 and Watt's late burst carried Scotland to 158.

Watt took the wickets of Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein and Kingma in four balls to get his side over the line with room to spare before Thursday's third and final meeting.