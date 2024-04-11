Scotland's Tierney to be sold - gossip

[BBC]

Arsenal plan to sell left-back Kieran Tierney on the 26-year-old Scotland international's return from his season-long loan with Real Sociedad. (TeamTalk)

Tierney, who has two years left of his contract, has no idea what his future holds at the end of his spell with Sociedad and pointed out that William Saliba is the only player who has been sent away on loan by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta then returned as a starter. (TalkSport)

Lawrence Shankland insists he does not have nightmares about his miss while playing for Scotland in the 4-0 defeat by the Netherlands. (Sun)

