[BBC]

Scotland's former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, 27, is one of four players Arsenal are offering in a potential swap deal for Everton midfieler Amadou Onana, 22. (Express via TeamTalk)

Being left out of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad was "really tough" on goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 41, says his Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Read Monday's Scottish gossip