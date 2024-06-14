Scotland's Ryan Porteous gets first red card of Euro 2024

Scotland's Ryan Porteous (L) received a red card for a two-footed challenge on Germany's Ilkay Gundogan (THOMAS KIENZLE)

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous became the first player to be sent off in Euro 2024 for a two-footed lunge at Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan in the opening match of the tournament on Friday.

Porteous was sent off a minute before half-time in Munich for the foul in the Scotland six-yard box, although only after French referee Clement Turpin was called over to review the VAR footage.

Kai Havertz scored the resulting penalty to give Germany a 3-0 lead going into the break.

bur/gj/nf