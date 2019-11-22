Scotland's route to Euro 2020 finals begins with Israel

John McGinn's double against Kazakhstan confirmed their place in the play-offs - UEFA

If Steve Clarke is to end 22 years of Scottish exile from the finals of major tournaments, he must mastermind a victory in either Belgrade or Oslo on March 31 – assuming that his players can first prevail against Israel at Hampden Park five days earlier.

The convoluted route to Euro 2020 via the Nations League was at last reduced to a recognisable passage when the draw for the latter’s play-offs were made in Nyon.

The first stage, against Israel at home, offers grounds for confidence. The teams met twice in the Nations League group stage when Alex McLeish was in charge last year and the Scots lost in Tel Aviv but put matters right with a 3-2 win in Glasgow to book themselves a play-off place.

Should Scotland prevail in the re-match between the sides, a significantly more formidable task follows against the winner of the other play-off semi-final between Norway and Serbia, the winner of which will enjoy home advantage in the final.

The Scots’ Euro 2020 group qualifying campaign was made problematic from the opening goal of the humiliating 3-0 defeat inflicted by Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan in March – which spelled the end for McLeish’s second tenure – and could not be salvaged by Clarke.

He did, however, supervise three successive victories to close the group schedule, at home to San Marino and Kazakhstan and away to Cyprus – a momentum that should generate a sizeable crowd for Israel’s visit.

Steve Clarke asks Scotland fans for positivity in the build-up to March's play-offs Credit: Steve Welsh/PA

The formidable barrier comes next, against either a Norway side unbeaten at home for more than three years, or a Serbia team who are 20 places above Scotland in the Fifa rankings.

Clarke responded to the news with a call to arms. “This is the time to believe,” he said. “We have just finished a difficult campaign, having experienced a turbulent few years for players, fans and managers alike. “It’s now time to channel the positivity following our recent results and focus on the semi-final in March.

“We have three wins in a row and the benefit of momentum. We need to channel that positivity and focus on the many attributes we have. To have more than 50,000 people cheering us on at Hampden for the semi-final and the whole country watching at home is something that really excites me and will only serve as further inspiration to the players.

“We want to be active participants at Euro 2020, not just hosts, and we will give our all in what I believe will be two games. The Scotland fans always travel in their numbers and I hope they will do so once again if we were to reach the final, but for the moment our focus will be on the semi-final, first and foremost.”

One pleasing recent development is the emergence of a midfield trio of Celtic’s Callum McGregor, Ryan Jack, of Rangers and John McGinn of Aston Villa, who scored six goals in the three closing games. Scott Brown, the Celtic captain, has hinted that he could come out of international retirement for the play-offs, but Steven Gerrard responded with a stout defence of Jack, who earned his third cap against Kazakhstan.

“McGinn is a fantastic player, Callum McGregor, too – just to show everyone I’m not biased – was fantastic,” the Rangers manager said. “The three of them really shone together and complemented each other very well.

“The midfield is the area of the team in which Scotland are strongest, but let me tell you right now that Ryan Jack is a match for any of them in his own way in terms of what he gives to a team and what he gives to a manager.”

The spotlight now shifts back to domestic action, which sees Celtic and Rangers separated by goal difference at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership. The leaders are at home to Livingston on Saturday and Neil Lennon suggested that Hoops fans might see a favourite striker return.

“Leigh Griffiths will be involved in the squad this weekend. We have seen enough now to think he may make a contribution,” Lennon said. “We have 11 games between now and the end of December and we will be using the squad and Leigh obviously is a part of that.”

The Celtic manager will have to make changes elsewhere because of injuries to Mohamed Elyounoussi and Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Rangers travel to Hamilton on Sunday in unusually good shape, according to Gerrard. “I can’t remember the last time we had everyone fit and available. I don’t believe we’ve ever had one,” he said.

“Even in pre-season, players can drop out with blisters because you are trying to push them. It’s nice to have a clean bill of health because we are heading into a crucial block of games.”

Elsewhere, Jack Ross takes charge of Hibernian for the first time when Motherwell visit Easter Road, but Hearts have yet to fill the job vacated by Craig Levein as they travel to Kilmarnock. The bottom club, St Mirren, must take something from the visit of Ross County or risk falling significantly behind in the table.

Like Rangers, third-placed Aberdeen are in action on Sunday, when they head to Perth for a meeting with St Johnstone, who are second from bottom, two points above St Mirren.